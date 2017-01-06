Large Cap Biotechnology: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stated a price of 86.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.26%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14932.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of -13.50% and an average volume of 1274.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -20.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -16.55% while the 52-week low stands at 39.27%.

The performance week for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is at 2.54% and the performance month is at 4.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.04% and -2.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 1.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.82%.

The volatility (week) for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is at 2.94% and the volatility (month) is at 3.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.01 and the float short is at 4.48%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 14.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -17.30%.