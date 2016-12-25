Large Cap Biotechnology: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Summary

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Celgene Corporation stated a price of 118.93 today, indicating a positive change of 0.90%.

Celgene Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 92638.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 4744.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 38.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Celgene Corporation stands at -6.35% while the 52-week low stands at 27.81%.

The performance week for Celgene Corporation is at 1.98% and the performance month is at -1.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.87% and 25.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celgene Corporation is 6.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.30%.

The volatility (week) for Celgene Corporation is at 2.16% and the volatility (month) is at 2.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Celgene Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.83 and the float short is at 1.13%.

Celgene Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 45.07, while the P/S ratio is at 8.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.80%.