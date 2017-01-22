Large Cap Biotechnology: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Summary

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Celgene Corporation stated a price of 112.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.84%.

Celgene Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 88078.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 4970.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 38.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Celgene Corporation stands at -11.29% while the 52-week low stands at 21.07%.

The performance week for Celgene Corporation is at -3.78% and the performance month is at -2.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.64% and 4.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celgene Corporation is -4.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.98%.

The volatility (week) for Celgene Corporation is at 1.86% and the volatility (month) is at 2.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Celgene Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.54 and the float short is at 0.99%.

Celgene Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.69, while the P/S ratio is at 8.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -18.80%.