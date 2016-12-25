Large Cap Biotechnology: Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stated a price of 73.64 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 98916.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 29.30% and an average volume of 9646.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 93.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Gilead Sciences Inc. stands at -27.48% while the 52-week low stands at 4.64%.

The performance week for Gilead Sciences Inc. is at -0.62% and the performance month is at -1.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.07% and -4.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -25.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Gilead Sciences Inc. is -0.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.49%.

The volatility (week) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.64 and the float short is at 1.21%.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 6.83, while the P/S ratio is at 3.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.00%.