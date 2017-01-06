Large Cap Biotechnology: Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stated a price of 75.72 today, indicating a positive change of -0.38%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 100866.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 29.30% and an average volume of 9610.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 93.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Gilead Sciences Inc. stands at -25.22% while the 52-week low stands at 7.59%.

The performance week for Gilead Sciences Inc. is at 4.45% and the performance month is at 5.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.38% and -9.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Gilead Sciences Inc. is 2.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.23%.

The volatility (week) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is at 2.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.56 and the float short is at 1.15%.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 7.05, while the P/S ratio is at 3.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.00%.