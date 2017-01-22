Large Cap Biotechnology: Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Summary

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Grifols, S.A. stated a price of 16.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Grifols, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 11519.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 933.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Grifols, S.A. stands at -1.92% while the 52-week low stands at 22.58%.

The performance week for Grifols, S.A. is at 1.38% and the performance month is at 7.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.33% and 1.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Grifols, S.A. is 7.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.47%.

The volatility (week) for Grifols, S.A. is at 1.28% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Grifols, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 2.68 and the float short is at *TBA.

Grifols, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.15, while the P/S ratio is at 2.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.00%.