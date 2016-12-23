Large Cap Biotechnology: Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Summary

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Grifols, S.A. stated a price of 15.91 today, indicating a positive change of 1.02%.

Grifols, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 10754.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 948.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Grifols, S.A. stands at -7.40% while the 52-week low stands at 15.61%.

The performance week for Grifols, S.A. is at 0.90% and the performance month is at 3.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.11% and 2.91% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Grifols, S.A. is 5.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.24%.

The volatility (week) for Grifols, S.A. is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Grifols, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 2.02 and the float short is at *TBA.

Grifols, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.41, while the P/S ratio is at 2.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.00%.