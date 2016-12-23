Large Cap Biotechnology: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Summary

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Illumina, Inc. stated a price of 129.13 today, indicating a positive change of 1.86%.

Illumina, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18763.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 1559.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Illumina, Inc. stands at -34.27% while the 52-week low stands at 8.18%.

The performance week for Illumina, Inc. is at -3.96% and the performance month is at -5.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -29.31% and -8.74% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -33.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Illumina, Inc. is -3.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.25%.

The volatility (week) for Illumina, Inc. is at 2.36% and the volatility (month) is at 2.78%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Illumina, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.7 and the float short is at 2.90%.

Illumina, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.38, while the P/S ratio is at 7.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.50%.