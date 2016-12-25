Large Cap Biotechnology: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Summary

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Illumina, Inc. stated a price of 128.75 today, indicating a positive change of 1.56%.

Illumina, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19056.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 1559.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Illumina, Inc. stands at -34.47% while the 52-week low stands at 7.86%.

The performance week for Illumina, Inc. is at -1.73% and the performance month is at -4.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -27.86% and -4.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -32.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Illumina, Inc. is -4.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.50%.

The volatility (week) for Illumina, Inc. is at 2.18% and the volatility (month) is at 2.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Illumina, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.7 and the float short is at 2.90%.

Illumina, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 43.05, while the P/S ratio is at 8.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.50%.