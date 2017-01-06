Large Cap Biotechnology: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Summary

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Illumina, Inc. stated a price of 140.13 today, indicating a positive change of 4.14%.

Illumina, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19871.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 1568.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Illumina, Inc. stands at -25.01% while the 52-week low stands at 17.40%.

The performance week for Illumina, Inc. is at 5.18% and the performance month is at 5.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -27.72% and -3.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Illumina, Inc. is 5.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.38%.

The volatility (week) for Illumina, Inc. is at 2.83% and the volatility (month) is at 2.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Illumina, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.11 and the float short is at 3.36%.

Illumina, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 44.99, while the P/S ratio is at 8.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.50%.