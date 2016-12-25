Large Cap Biotechnology: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Summary

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Incyte Corporation stated a price of 102.94 today, indicating a positive change of 1.45%.

Incyte Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19689.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 1443.69.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 56.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Incyte Corporation stands at -7.84% while the 52-week low stands at 87.16%.

The performance week for Incyte Corporation is at -0.06% and the performance month is at -3.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.98% and 42.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Incyte Corporation is 5.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.47%.

The volatility (week) for Incyte Corporation is at 2.86% and the volatility (month) is at 3.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Incyte Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.7 and the float short is at 2.09%.

Incyte Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 137.8, while the P/S ratio is at 19.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 112.10%.