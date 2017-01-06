Large Cap Biotechnology: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Summary

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Incyte Corporation stated a price of 108.02 today, indicating a positive change of 3.06%.

Incyte Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20077.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 1370.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 56.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Incyte Corporation stands at -1.75% while the 52-week low stands at 96.40%.

The performance week for Incyte Corporation is at 3.67% and the performance month is at 0.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.53% and 25.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Incyte Corporation is 8.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.37%.

The volatility (week) for Incyte Corporation is at 2.47% and the volatility (month) is at 3.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Incyte Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.06 and the float short is at 2.24%.

Incyte Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 140.31, while the P/S ratio is at 19.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 112.10%.