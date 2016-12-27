Large Cap Biotechnology: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated a price of 386.56 today, indicating a positive change of 1.25%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39273.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.00% and an average volume of 882.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -30.19% while the 52-week low stands at 18.81%.

The performance week for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 0.77% and the performance month is at -5.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.53% and 15.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -29.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.30%.

The volatility (week) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 2.75% and the volatility (month) is at 2.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.24 and the float short is at 3.69%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 55.61, while the P/S ratio is at 8.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 85.10%.