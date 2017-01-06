Large Cap Biotechnology: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated a price of 359.89 today, indicating a positive change of -5.52%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 40903.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.00% and an average volume of 876.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -31.41% while the 52-week low stands at 10.62%.

The performance week for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 0.57% and the performance month is at 3.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.98% and 2.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is -5.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.26%.

The volatility (week) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is at 2.93% and the volatility (month) is at 2.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.14 and the float short is at 3.56%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 55.49, while the P/S ratio is at 8.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 85.10%.