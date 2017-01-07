Large Cap Biotechnology: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stated a price of 78.7 today, indicating a positive change of -0.46%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 19814.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.60% and an average volume of 2027.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at -36.10% while the 52-week low stands at 10.13%.

The performance week for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is at 5.99% and the performance month is at 4.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.80% and -12.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is -2.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.60%.

The volatility (week) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is at 3.05% and the volatility (month) is at 3.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.39 and the float short is at 1.97%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 11.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.