Large Cap Biotechnology: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stated a price of 81.37 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 20068.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.60% and an average volume of 2093.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at -21.56% while the 52-week low stands at 13.87%.

The performance week for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is at -1.24% and the performance month is at 6.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.56% and -12.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is -0.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.62%.

The volatility (week) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is at 2.61% and the volatility (month) is at 3.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.44 and the float short is at 2.08%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 12.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.50%.