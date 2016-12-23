Large Cap Broadcasting – Radio: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Summary

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stated a price of 4.52 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 21615.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.80% and an average volume of 40432.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -141.70% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at -2.80% while the 52-week low stands at 37.72%.

The performance week for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is at 0.45% and the performance month is at -2.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.39% and 16.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 3.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.78%.

The volatility (week) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.05 and the float short is at 17.59%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.41, while the P/S ratio is at 4.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.50%.