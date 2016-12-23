Large Cap Broadcasting – TV: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Summary

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stated a price of 20.79 today, indicating a positive change of -0.43%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is operating with a market capitalization of 12199.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.60% and an average volume of 2785.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stands at -28.89% while the 52-week low stands at 4.68%.

The performance week for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is at 1.61% and the performance month is at 0.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.79% and -16.81% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -22.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is -8.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -18.48%.

The volatility (week) for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is at 2.37% and the volatility (month) is at 2.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s short ratio is currently at 2.3 and the float short is at *TBA.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 53.13, while the P/S ratio is at 2.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 116.70%.