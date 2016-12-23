Large Cap Broadcasting – TV: Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Broadband Corporation stated a price of 74.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.15%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11455.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 613.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at -1.20% while the 52-week low stands at 81.02%.

The performance week for Liberty Broadband Corporation is at 0.15% and the performance month is at 5.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.57% and 30.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 44.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Broadband Corporation is 7.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.40%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 2.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.82 and the float short is at 3.14%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.82, while the P/S ratio is at 147.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2182.80%.