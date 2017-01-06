Large Cap Broadcasting – TV: Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Broadband Corporation stated a price of 75.52 today, indicating a positive change of 0.41%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11507.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 554.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at -0.26% while the 52-week low stands at 82.86%.

The performance week for Liberty Broadband Corporation is at 0.75% and the performance month is at 6.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.02% and 23.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Broadband Corporation is 6.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.21%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is at 2.70% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.79 and the float short is at 3.55%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.88, while the P/S ratio is at 148.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2182.80%.