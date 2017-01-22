Large Cap Broadcasting – TV: Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Broadband Corporation stated a price of 79.23 today, indicating a positive change of 1.16%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12122.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 562.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at 0.72% while the 52-week low stands at 91.84%.

The performance week for Liberty Broadband Corporation is at 4.47% and the performance month is at 6.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.92% and 26.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Broadband Corporation is 8.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.37%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is at 1.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 8.71 and the float short is at 3.20%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.51, while the P/S ratio is at 156.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2182.80%.