Large Cap Broadcasting – TV: The Liberty Media Group (NASDAQ:LMCA)

Summary

The Liberty Media Group (NASDAQ:LMCA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Liberty Media Group stated a price of 32.17 today, indicating a positive change of -0.12%.

The Liberty Media Group is operating with a market capitalization of 15546.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 397.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Liberty Media Group stands at -3.34% while the 52-week low stands at 81.55%.

The performance week for The Liberty Media Group is at 1.48% and the performance month is at 3.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.57% and 67.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Liberty Media Group is 5.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.10%.

The volatility (week) for The Liberty Media Group is at 2.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Liberty Media Group’s short ratio is currently at 2.74 and the float short is at 0.24%.

The Liberty Media Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.99, while the P/S ratio is at 12.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -63.50%.