Large Cap Business Equipment: Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Summary

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Canon Inc. stated a price of 28.8 today, indicating a positive change of -1.17%.

Canon Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38976.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 303.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Canon Inc. stands at -8.16% while the 52-week low stands at 8.27%.

The performance week for Canon Inc. is at 0.62% and the performance month is at 3.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.55% and 4.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Canon Inc. is 0.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.01%.

The volatility (week) for Canon Inc. is at 0.50% and the volatility (month) is at 0.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Canon Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.58 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Canon Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.4, while the P/S ratio is at 1.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.00%.