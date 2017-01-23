Large Cap Business Equipment: Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Summary

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Canon Inc. stated a price of 28.92 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Canon Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38459.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 331.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.23.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Canon Inc. stands at -6.50% while the 52-week low stands at 8.72%.

The performance week for Canon Inc. is at -0.17% and the performance month is at -0.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.92% and 3.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Canon Inc. is 0.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.70%.

The volatility (week) for Canon Inc. is at 0.49% and the volatility (month) is at 0.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Canon Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.16 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Canon Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.76, while the P/S ratio is at 1.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.00%.