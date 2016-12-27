Large Cap Business Services: Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation stated a price of 233.95 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13380.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 600.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.20% and the debt to equity stands at 6.57.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stands at -16.52% while the 52-week low stands at 32.79%.

The performance week for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is at 2.10% and the performance month is at -0.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.78% and 25.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -15.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 7.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.18%.

The volatility (week) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.84 and the float short is at 6.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.63, while the P/S ratio is at 1.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.50%.