Large Cap Business Services: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cintas Corporation stated a price of 116.27 today, indicating a positive change of -3.18%.

Cintas Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12635.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.20% and an average volume of 691.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 37.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cintas Corporation stands at -4.86% while the 52-week low stands at 47.21%.

The performance week for Cintas Corporation is at 0.07% and the performance month is at 4.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.55% and 30.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 33.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cintas Corporation is 4.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.76%.

The volatility (week) for Cintas Corporation is at 0.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cintas Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.14 and the float short is at 4.78%.

Cintas Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.80%.