Large Cap Business Services: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summary

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cintas Corporation stated a price of 116.57 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

Cintas Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12282.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an average volume of 678.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cintas Corporation stands at -4.62% while the 52-week low stands at 47.59%.

The performance week for Cintas Corporation is at 0.59% and the performance month is at -1.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.19% and 19.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cintas Corporation is 2.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.84%.

The volatility (week) for Cintas Corporation is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.29%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cintas Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.91 and the float short is at 4.52%.

Cintas Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.21, while the P/S ratio is at 2.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.80%.