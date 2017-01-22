Large Cap Business Services: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summary

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cintas Corporation stated a price of 113.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Cintas Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11947.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an average volume of 684.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cintas Corporation stands at -6.82% while the 52-week low stands at 44.19%.

The performance week for Cintas Corporation is at -0.45% and the performance month is at -5.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.73% and 7.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cintas Corporation is -1.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.95%.

The volatility (week) for Cintas Corporation is at 0.89% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cintas Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.18 and the float short is at 4.76%.

Cintas Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.69, while the P/S ratio is at 2.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.80%.