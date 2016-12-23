Large Cap Business Services: First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

Summary

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

First Data Corporation stated a price of 14.72 today, indicating a positive change of 1.38%.

First Data Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13080.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.90% and an average volume of 4915.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -126.50% and the debt to equity stands at 18.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for First Data Corporation stands at -12.49% while the 52-week low stands at 75.87%.

The performance week for First Data Corporation is at 1.89% and the performance month is at -3.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.42% and 32.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for First Data Corporation is 2.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.65%.

The volatility (week) for First Data Corporation is at 1.93% and the volatility (month) is at 2.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

First Data Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.41 and the float short is at 4.79%.

First Data Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 85.70%.