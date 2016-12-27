Large Cap Business Services: First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

Summary

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

First Data Corporation stated a price of 14.78 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

First Data Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13227.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.90% and an average volume of 4885.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -126.50% and the debt to equity stands at 18.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for First Data Corporation stands at -11.60% while the 52-week low stands at 76.58%.

The performance week for First Data Corporation is at 1.87% and the performance month is at -4.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.49% and 44.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -8.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for First Data Corporation is 2.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.05%.

The volatility (week) for First Data Corporation is at 1.72% and the volatility (month) is at 2.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

First Data Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.43 and the float short is at 4.79%.

First Data Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 85.70%.