Large Cap Business Services: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summary

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fiserv, Inc. stated a price of 107.75 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Fiserv, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23409.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.50% and an average volume of 1183.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fiserv, Inc. stands at -3.37% while the 52-week low stands at 25.83%.

The performance week for Fiserv, Inc. is at 0.32% and the performance month is at 1.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.34% and 4.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fiserv, Inc. is 4.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.41%.

The volatility (week) for Fiserv, Inc. is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fiserv, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.98 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Fiserv, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.98, while the P/S ratio is at 4.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.30%.