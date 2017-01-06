Large Cap Business Services: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summary

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fiserv, Inc. stated a price of 109.86 today, indicating a positive change of 1.15%.

Fiserv, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23796.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.50% and an average volume of 1153.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fiserv, Inc. stands at -1.48% while the 52-week low stands at 28.30%.

The performance week for Fiserv, Inc. is at 1.32% and the performance month is at 4.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.95% and 0.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fiserv, Inc. is 5.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.13%.

The volatility (week) for Fiserv, Inc. is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fiserv, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.08 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Fiserv, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.23, while the P/S ratio is at 4.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.30%.