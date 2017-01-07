Large Cap Business Services: FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Summary

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 148.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13742.73, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1004.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.24.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. stands at -15.84% while the 52-week low stands at 38.03%.

The performance week for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is at 3.95% and the performance month is at -1.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.84% and 5.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is -1.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.12%.

The volatility (week) for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.05 and the float short is at 2.28%.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.24, while the P/S ratio is at 7.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.20%.