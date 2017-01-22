Large Cap Business Services: FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Summary

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 150.25 today, indicating a positive change of -0.01%.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13943.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1042.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.24.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. stands at -14.83% while the 52-week low stands at 39.69%.

The performance week for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is at 0.85% and the performance month is at 5.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.82% and 0.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is 1.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.03%.

The volatility (week) for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.62 and the float short is at 1.87%.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.89, while the P/S ratio is at 7.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.20%.