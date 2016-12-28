Large Cap Business Services: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Summary

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Global Payments Inc. stated a price of 70.71 today, indicating a positive change of 0.58%.

Global Payments Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10763.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 1197.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Global Payments Inc. stands at -11.51% while the 52-week low stands at 37.95%.

The performance week for Global Payments Inc. is at 0.01% and the performance month is at -2.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.02% and 4.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Global Payments Inc. is -0.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.96%.

The volatility (week) for Global Payments Inc. is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Global Payments Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.45 and the float short is at 3.50%.

Global Payments Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.07, while the P/S ratio is at 3.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.00%.