Large Cap Business Services: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Summary

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Global Payments Inc. stated a price of 74.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.89%.

Global Payments Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11351.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 1190.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Global Payments Inc. stands at -7.31% while the 52-week low stands at 44.50%.

The performance week for Global Payments Inc. is at 5.38% and the performance month is at 5.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.10% and 2.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Global Payments Inc. is 4.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.08%.

The volatility (week) for Global Payments Inc. is at 2.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Global Payments Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.13 and the float short is at 3.23%.

Global Payments Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.67, while the P/S ratio is at 3.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.00%.