Large Cap Business Services: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Summary

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Global Payments Inc. stated a price of 79.08 today, indicating a positive change of -0.39%.

Global Payments Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12088.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 1294.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.87.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Global Payments Inc. stands at -2.23% while the 52-week low stands at 54.27%.

The performance week for Global Payments Inc. is at 1.91% and the performance month is at 11.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.35% and 2.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Global Payments Inc. is 9.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.92%.

The volatility (week) for Global Payments Inc. is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Global Payments Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.51 and the float short is at 3.02%.

Global Payments Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 47.5, while the P/S ratio is at 3.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.00%.