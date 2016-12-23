Large Cap Business Services: IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO)

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

IHS Markit Ltd. stated a price of 35.46 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

IHS Markit Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 14944.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2583.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for IHS Markit Ltd. stands at -6.33% while the 52-week low stands at 36.31%.

The performance week for IHS Markit Ltd. is at 2.31% and the performance month is at -1.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.19% and 13.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for IHS Markit Ltd. is -1.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.32%.

The volatility (week) for IHS Markit Ltd. is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

IHS Markit Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.39 and the float short is at 1.49%.

IHS Markit Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 109.88, while the P/S ratio is at 6.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.30%.