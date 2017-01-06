Large Cap Business Services: IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO)

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

IHS Markit Ltd. stated a price of 36.57 today, indicating a positive change of 0.77%.

IHS Markit Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 15182.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 2501.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.39.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for IHS Markit Ltd. stands at -3.38% while the 52-week low stands at 40.59%.

The performance week for IHS Markit Ltd. is at 2.92% and the performance month is at 3.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.25% and 13.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.49%.

The simple 20 day moving average for IHS Markit Ltd. is 2.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.89%.

The volatility (week) for IHS Markit Ltd. is at 1.35% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

IHS Markit Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.64 and the float short is at 1.60%.

IHS Markit Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 112.35, while the P/S ratio is at 7.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.30%.