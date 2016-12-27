Large Cap Business Services: Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Summary

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Moody’s Corporation stated a price of 95.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.

Moody’s Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18328.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.00% and an average volume of 1054.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -158.00% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Moody’s Corporation stands at -13.25% while the 52-week low stands at 25.14%.

The performance week for Moody’s Corporation is at -1.09% and the performance month is at -5.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.12% and 9.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Moody’s Corporation is -4.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.25%.

The volatility (week) for Moody’s Corporation is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Moody’s Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.04 and the float short is at 1.69%.

Moody’s Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.56, while the P/S ratio is at 5.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.50%.