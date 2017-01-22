Large Cap Business Services: Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Summary

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Moody’s Corporation stated a price of 101.02 today, indicating a positive change of 1.06%.

Moody’s Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19365.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.00% and an average volume of 1103.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -158.00% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Moody’s Corporation stands at -8.51% while the 52-week low stands at 31.97%.

The performance week for Moody’s Corporation is at 4.68% and the performance month is at 5.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.46% and -2.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Moody’s Corporation is 3.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.78%.

The volatility (week) for Moody’s Corporation is at 1.87% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Moody’s Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.01 and the float short is at 2.33%.

Moody’s Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.77, while the P/S ratio is at 5.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.50%.