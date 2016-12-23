Large Cap Business Services: S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summary

S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

S&P Global, Inc. stated a price of 109.23 today, indicating a positive change of -0.43%.

S&P Global, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28724.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.70% and an average volume of 1433.29.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 579.30% and the debt to equity stands at 8.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for S&P Global, Inc. stands at -14.68% while the 52-week low stands at 40.92%.

The performance week for S&P Global, Inc. is at -4.02% and the performance month is at -8.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.96% and 5.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for S&P Global, Inc. is -8.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.55%.

The volatility (week) for S&P Global, Inc. is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.78%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

S&P Global, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.4 and the float short is at 1.89%.

S&P Global, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.12, while the P/S ratio is at 5.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 490.10%.