Large Cap Business Services: S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summary

S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

S&P Global, Inc. stated a price of 114.49 today, indicating a positive change of 1.69%.

S&P Global, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29462.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.70% and an average volume of 1428.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 579.30% and the debt to equity stands at 8.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for S&P Global, Inc. stands at -10.57% while the 52-week low stands at 47.71%.

The performance week for S&P Global, Inc. is at 3.60% and the performance month is at -1.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.04% and 5.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for S&P Global, Inc. is -2.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.57%.

The volatility (week) for S&P Global, Inc. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

S&P Global, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.6 and the float short is at 0.89%.

S&P Global, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.54, while the P/S ratio is at 5.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 490.10%.