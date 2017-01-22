Large Cap Business Services: S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summary

S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

S&P Global, Inc. stated a price of 116 today, indicating a positive change of 1.40%.

S&P Global, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 30496.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 21.70% and an average volume of 1540.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 579.30% and the debt to equity stands at 8.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for S&P Global, Inc. stands at -9.39% while the 52-week low stands at 49.65%.

The performance week for S&P Global, Inc. is at 3.03% and the performance month is at 3.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.16% and -0.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for S&P Global, Inc. is 0.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.25%.

The volatility (week) for S&P Global, Inc. is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 1.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

S&P Global, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.25 and the float short is at 0.75%.

S&P Global, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.04, while the P/S ratio is at 5.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 490.10%.