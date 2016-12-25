Large Cap Business Services: The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN)

Summary

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Priceline Group Inc. stated a price of 1486.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

The Priceline Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 74176.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.40% and an average volume of 457.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Priceline Group Inc. stands at -7.17% while the 52-week low stands at 55.78%.

The performance week for The Priceline Group Inc. is at 0.13% and the performance month is at -2.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.70% and 25.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Priceline Group Inc. is -0.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.14%.

The volatility (week) for The Priceline Group Inc. is at 1.47% and the volatility (month) is at 1.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Priceline Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.2 and the float short is at 2.98%.

The Priceline Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.94, while the P/S ratio is at 7.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.30%.