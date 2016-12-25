Large Cap Business Services: Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Summary

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vantiv, Inc. stated a price of 59.31 today, indicating a positive change of 1.42%.

Vantiv, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11617.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 1222.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vantiv, Inc. stands at -1.56% while the 52-week low stands at 41.18%.

The performance week for Vantiv, Inc. is at 0.88% and the performance month is at 0.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.33% and 13.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vantiv, Inc. is 2.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.94%.

The volatility (week) for Vantiv, Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vantiv, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.18 and the float short is at 3.18%.

Vantiv, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.21, while the P/S ratio is at 3.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.00%.