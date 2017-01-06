Large Cap Business Services: Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Summary

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vantiv, Inc. stated a price of 61.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.38%.

Vantiv, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12098.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 1134.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vantiv, Inc. stands at -1.19% while the 52-week low stands at 47.31%.

The performance week for Vantiv, Inc. is at 3.96% and the performance month is at 8.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.44% and 5.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vantiv, Inc. is 6.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.92%.

The volatility (week) for Vantiv, Inc. is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vantiv, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.25 and the float short is at 3.72%.

Vantiv, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 56.35, while the P/S ratio is at 3.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.00%.