Large Cap Business Services: Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Summary

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vantiv, Inc. stated a price of 62.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.66%.

Vantiv, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12267.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 1101.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vantiv, Inc. stands at -0.13% while the 52-week low stands at 49.23%.

The performance week for Vantiv, Inc. is at 0.30% and the performance month is at 6.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.46% and 6.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vantiv, Inc. is 6.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.57%.

The volatility (week) for Vantiv, Inc. is at 0.89% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vantiv, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.57 and the float short is at 3.82%.

Vantiv, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.3, while the P/S ratio is at 3.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.00%.