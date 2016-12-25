Large Cap Business Services: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Summary

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. stated a price of 82.11 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13665.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 897.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 42.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Verisk Analytics, Inc. stands at -4.52% while the 52-week low stands at 26.73%.

The performance week for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is at 0.40% and the performance month is at -2.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.22% and 8.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is -0.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.64%.

The volatility (week) for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is at 0.76% and the volatility (month) is at 1.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.86 and the float short is at 2.82%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.81, while the P/S ratio is at 6.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.40%.