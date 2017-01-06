Large Cap Business Services: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Summary

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. stated a price of 82.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13762.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 848.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 42.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Verisk Analytics, Inc. stands at -4.56% while the 52-week low stands at 26.69%.

The performance week for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is at 0.01% and the performance month is at -1.51%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.69% and -0.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is -0.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.37%.

The volatility (week) for Verisk Analytics, Inc. is at 1.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.26 and the float short is at 2.34%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.64, while the P/S ratio is at 6.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 37.40%.